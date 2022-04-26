20 migrants die after boat mishap in Tunisia

No fewer than 20 migrants have been reported dead and several others passengers missing after a boat conveying them suddenly capsized on the coast of Tunisia.

It was said that the ill-fated boat and three others was conveying a total of 120 passengers who were migrating from their countries to Italy, but minutes after, the boat capsized with the passengers onboard.

Confirming the death toll on Tuesday, spokesperson for Sfax Courts, Mourad Turki, stated that authorities were yet to ascertain cause of the accident but speculations has it that the accident was due to overloading of the boat beyond its required capacity.

Turki, said that several others, who had drowned in the mishap, were still missing and that efforts were ongoing to rescue survivors and recover bodies of the deceased passengers.

He disclosed that the coast guard at the part had recovered three more bodies during their rescue mission and that they have intensified efforts to recover more.

“The death toll from African migrant boats that sank off Tunisia at the weekend rose to 20 people. Three bodies have been recovered today by a coast guard as well.” he said.

He further disclosed that 17 bodies were recovered at the weekend after four boats carrying the to capsized off the Tunisian city of Sfax.

