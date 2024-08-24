20 medical students regain freedom seven days after abduction

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the release of 20 medical students who were abducted by gunmen along the Otukpo/Otukpa/Enugu Road in Benue State.

The students, who were from the University of Maiduguri and the University of Jos, Borno and Plateau states, were travelling to Enugu state for the Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students’ annual convention when they were abducted by bandits.

Release of the students were confirmed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, on Saturday to newsmen.

Adejobi, meanwhile, stressed that no ransom was paid as speculated on social media, saying their rescue was basically efforts of the tactical team deployed to go after the abductors.

“Release of 20 medical students and others. We confirm the release of our brothers and sisters and some other Nigerians who have been in captivity on Friday, August 23, 2024, in Ntunkon forest, Benue State.

“Without any ransom paid. Contrary to some tweets and unconfirmed stories that some money was paid, no kobo was paid to release them. They were actually rescued tactically and professionally. We commend the security agencies, locals, and ONSA for their commitment and resilience. Thanks to you all. More details soon,” he added.

Their abduction generated massive outcry, which made the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, order the deployment of tactical operatives and assets, including helicopters, drones, and tactical vehicles, to ensure the swift rescue of the kidnapped students.

Also, additional detectives were sent to Benue State to aid in the rescue of the abducted medical students.