20 Kaduna patients die after contacting diphtheria disease

No fewer than 20 people on admission have been confirmed to have died following the outbreak of Diphtheria infection, a contagious bacteria disease, in Kaduna State.

Aside from the deceased, over 100 patients were said to be in hospital beds battling to survive the disease after medical experts diagnosed that they had contacted the bacteria.

The Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Faisal Shuaibu, disclosed this on Wednesday while addressing pressmen at the Kaduna Diphtheria Treatment Centre at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital in the state capital.

Shuaibu urged the public to adhere to the stipulated safety protocols and to be conscious of the symptoms of diphtheria to enable them to get prompt treatment.

According to him, “Kaduna State ranks among the six, seven states that has the largest number of Diphtheria cases. Since March when the outbreak was first detected in Kaduna, they have seen 156 cases and about 20 deaths. That is high for Diphtheria.

“We also recognise that some of the patients are presenting lately. This is where it is very important that the work of media is also stepped up to increase awareness to provide information to community members about the existence of this outbreak.”

The NPHDA boss also admonished patients to report to healthcare facilities early enough to be vaccinated against the infection.

Diphtheria is a bacterial infection caused by the corynebacterium species that affects the nose, throat, and sometimes, skin of an individual. Some symptoms of diphtheria include fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, red eyes, and difficulty in breathing.

The index case of diphtheria was recorded in two wards of Jema’a Local Government Area in the southern part of the state in March 2023. The disease has since then, spread to other parts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

