20 Israelis injure during Yemen attack on resort city

At least 20 people have reportedly sustained varying degrees of injuries after a drone launched from Yemen struck Israel’s Red Sea resort city of Eilat, near the borders with Jordan and Egypt.

The drone attack comes just days after Iran-backed Houthi rebels launched another drone that crashed in Eilat’s hotel zone, causing material damage but no casualties.

According to Israel’s emergency medical service, among the 20 individuals taken to Yoseftal Hospital after the latest attack, two men suffered serious limb injuries, while the others sustained minor wounds.

Although the Houthi group has not officially claimed responsibility for the latest strike, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday vowed to retaliate.

“IDF troops, alongside the Israel Police, were dispatched to the area of Eilat after receiving a report of a UAV attack,” the IDF said in a statement.

It added troops and the police were assisting in evacuating the area and a helicopter had been deployed to evacuate the wounded from the scene.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said: “Wishing a full recovery to those injured in the UAV strike in Eilat.

“The Houthi terrorists refuse to learn from Iran, Lebanon and Gaza – and will learn the hard way. Anyone who harms Israel will be harmed sevenfold.”

The attack, if claimed by the Houthis, would be one of the most serious launched by the group in terms of casualties.

In July 2024, one person was killed and 10 injured in a Houthi drone attack on Tel Aviv when a drone hit an apartment building near the US embassy branch office.

Eilat, popular with tourists, has been the location of other recent drone attacks, with one striking the town’s hotel area last week, according to Israeli authorities. No casualties were reported.

Earlier in September, one person was wounded when a Houthi drone hit Ramon Airport, just north of Eilat.

The rebel Houthi group has been launching missiles and drones towards Israel as part of what it describes as acts of solidarity with the Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The Houthis have also been attacking vessels in the Red Sea since the start of the war in Gaza.

The Iranian-backed rebel group, which considers Israel its enemy, controls Sanaa and the north-west of Yemen, but is not the country’s internationally recognised government.

Israel has retaliated by bombing Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, including the Red Sea port of Hudaydah.

Earlier in September, the Houthi-run health ministry said 35 people were killed in Israeli strikes on Sanaa and al-Jawf province.

And in August, the group said its self-proclaimed Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser al-Rahawi was killed in an Israeli air strike.