20 die during airstrike attack in Yemen

No fewer than 20 people have been confirmed dead during an airstrike attack in a building in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, launched by the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi group.

The alliance strikes on Houthi-held Sanaa was said to have followed an attack claimed by the Iran-aligned Houthis Yesterday on coalition partner the United Arab Emirates, in Abu Dhabi, in which three people were killed.

Confirming the incident, the Saudi state media stated that the coalition said it had begun air strikes against strongholds and camps in Sanaa belonging to the Houthi group, adding that it intercepted eight drones launched toward Saudi Arabia Yesterday.

The deputy foreign minister for the Houthi administration, which holds much of northern Yemen, via his social media handle confirmed that the coalition strikes around the city had killed a total of about 20 people.

According to him, the strikes was said to have appeared to be the deadliest since 2019 on Sanaa, adding that the strike happened on the home of a Houthi military official as it was said to killed him, his wife, his 25-year-old son, other family members and some unidentified people.

The Houthi-run Al Masirah TV said that the strikes had damaged houses, killed at least a dozen people and wounded about a dozen.

On their part, the UAE said that it reserved the right to respond to “terrorist attacks and criminal escalation”.

As gathered, the UAE has armed and trained Yemeni forces that recently joined fighting against the Houthis in Yemen’s energy-producing regions of Shabwa and Marib. Monday’s Houthi-claimed attack on two sites in the UAE set off explosions in fuel trucks, killed three people and ignited a blaze near Abu Dhabi airport.

