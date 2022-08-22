20 die, 35 injure during flood disaster in Afghanistan

No fewer than 20 people have been reportedly killed while 35 others were left with varying degrees of injuries during a flood disaster in central Afghanistan.

The flood was said to have started with heavy rain destroying thousands of homes and damaging agricultural land.

A disaster management official said that the country has been reeling from natural disasters this year, including a drought and a massive earthquake that killed over 1,000 people in June.

The spokesman for Afghanistan’s disaster management authority, Nassim Haqqani, on Monday said that 20 people have died while 35 were injured.

“Twenty are dead, 35 have been injured due to flooding in Logar province,” he said.

Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a video message posted on social media that international community and humanitarian organizations should help victims.

“We ask the international community, especially Islamic countries and humanitarian organisations, to urgently help the victims,”

As gathered, the Taliban government, which took over the country last August, has struggled to cope with the disasters and has called for assistance.

Global humanitarian agencies have provided assistance for months, but have warned that they needed more access and funding to avoid a humanitarian disaster with thousands left homeless and no access to shelter or clean drinking water.

