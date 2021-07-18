20 die, 15 missing during landslide in India

At least 20 people have been reported dead and several others injured after a landslide triggered by a downpour experienced across the Indian city of Mumbai.

Of the 20 casualties recorded, 17 people were said to have died and two injured after a wall collapsed on several slum houses in the Mahul area of the city in Mumbai.

The other three people were said to have died in Mumbai’s Vikhroli neighborhood after half a dozen huts located at the base of a hillock collapsed on top of each other.

Confirming the casualties, the India National Disaster Response Force, on Sunday, told newsmen that the injured victims were currently at different hospitals receiving treatments.

The agency explained that while the 17 died earlier in the day, the three others were certified dead by medical officials yesterday after their bodies were recovered from the scene.

According to the agency, dozens of rescuers have been deployed to the scene and were clearing the debris in search of at least 15 other people who were likely trapped under the rubble.

Heavy monsoon rains have waterlogged several parts of Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital. Train services in the city have also been disrupted.

Building collapses triggered by landslides are common in India during the monsoon season when heavy rains weaken the foundations of structures that are poorly built.

Annual monsoon rains hit the region in June-September. The rains are crucial for rain-fed crops planted during the season but often cause extensive damage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

