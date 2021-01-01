20 die, 11 injure during new year eve accident in Algeria

No fewer than twenty travelers were killed and eleven others sustained varying degrees of injuries after a vehicle carrying mainly African nationals overturned in the south of Algeria.

As gathered, the crash took place near the town of Tamanrasset on Thursday while preparations were rife to usher in the new year.

Confirming the development, the country’s Civil Protection Unit (CPU) said that those killed were 19 African nationals, including children, and the Algerian driver of the pick-up truck, which was completely destroyed in the accident.

“The injured were given first aid at the scene of the accident before being transferred to a hospital,” the civil protection statement said.

Tamanrasset in southernmost Algeria is near the country’s borders with Mali and Niger, and a key transit route for illegal migrants from sub-Saharan Africa trying to reach the Mediterranean to then cross to Europe.

In recent years Algeria has seen an influx of sub-Saharan migrants, many pouring across the country’s southern border.

The civil protection unit urged drivers to respect traffic rules in Algeria, where more than 3,000 people were killed on the roads in 2019 according to official figures.