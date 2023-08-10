20 die, 10 injure during fresh Plateau community clashes

No fewer than 20 persons were reported to have died and 10 others sustained when gunmen and vigilantes groups clashed in Heipang District of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

As learnt, the clashes started after the vigilantes resisted the attack launched by the gunmen on the community.

Residents of the community narrated that the attackers came in the early hours of Thursday and invaded the community while they were sleeping.

Minutes after the attack, the vigilantes were notified and immediately engaged the gunmen but their efforts were not enough to ward off the attackers who had superior firepower against the vigilantes’ Dane guns.

The duel with the attackers resulted in the death of four of the vigilantes as the attackers set some houses on fire, burning residents who were asleep and could not escape from the sudden attack.

According to John Pam, who lost five relatives comprising his brother Dung Mark, the wife and three children, the attackers invaded the compound, set the building ablaze and killed all members of the family in their sleep.

Public Relations Officer of the Plateau Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo, confirmed the incident, stating that security has be reinforced in the community with personnel on the trail of the attackers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

