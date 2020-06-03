20 coronavirus patients leave Lagos isolation centers after recovery

By NewsDesk,

The Lagos State Government has disclose the discharge of an additional twenty coronavirus patients after testing negative consecutively to the viral infection.

It explained that the former patients were discharged and reunited with their families and loved ones after several tests carried out on them returned negative.

The state’s Ministry of Health, through a post on its social media page on Wednesday, said the newly discharged patients consist of fourteen males and six females.

According to the Ministry, the development brings the numbers of patients successfully treated and discharged in the state to nine hundred and twenty-eight.

It revealed that eight among the patients were released from Eti-Osa (LandMark), eleven from Gbagada, and one from Agidingbi isolation centers.