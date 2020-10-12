2 die, others injure after auto crash in Lagos

Tragedy struck in Iyano Oworo axis of Lagos State after a white commercial bus involved in an auto crash killing two persons and left several others sustaining varying degrees of injuries.

As gathered, the driver of the bus with registration number GGE 95 XY, now deceased alongside a yet to be identified passenger, was said to be in a lone accident on the Third Mainland Bridge while driving inward Iyana Oworo.

Confirming the development, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said that the incident occurred about 6:55 am on Monday and that the two victims were recovered from the incident scene.

LASEMA’s spokesperson, Nosa Okunbor, while quoting an eyewitness account said that the accident was not unconnected to the combusted rear tyres of the bus while on motion.

According to him, the eyewitness who survived the unfortunate incident further narrated that the driver had been warned severally over his reckless driving before the incident which claimed the two lives and left others injured, occurred.

Okunbor, however, said that the surviving passengers that sustained varying degrees of injuries were administered first aid treatment and that the deceased were both evacuated to SEHMU.

