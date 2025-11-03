2.8M Anambra voters to decide Soludo, others fate

About 2.8 million registered voters in Anambra State are set to decide the fate of Governor Charles Soludo and other contenders as the state heads to the polls in a closely watched election expected to shape its direction for the next four years.

The election, which has drawn significant attention from political observers and stakeholders nationwide, will test the strength of Soludo’s All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Labour Party in what is described as a crucial contest for control of the state’s political landscape.

In a statement on Monday, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Joash Amupitan, announced that the Commission had ratified the final register of voters for the forthcoming election, comprising 2,802,790 eligible citizens.

He explained that the updated register reflects the outcome of recent verification and cleanup exercises aimed at ensuring accuracy, transparency, and credibility in the process.

Amupitan also disclosed that INEC had extended the collection period for Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to enable more citizens to obtain their cards and ensure wider participation.

“The Commission has approved a final register of 2,802,790 eligible voters and extended the collection of Permanent Voter Cards until Sunday, November 2, to ensure maximum participation,” the chairman said.

He noted that INEC had fine-tuned its deployment strategy for the smooth conduct of the election, involving the mobilization of 24,000 personnel and election materials across 5,718 polling units and several collation centres statewide.

These logistical arrangements, he said, are designed to ensure efficiency, timeliness, and overall improvement in Election Day operations.

Amupitan reaffirmed INEC’s commitment to tackling vote-buying, warning that “any individuals or groups planning to subvert the will of the people will be firmly confronted within the strong hands of the law.”

“Let us work together to ensure that the upcoming election is remembered not for division or discord, but for its spirit of unity and the pursuit of common goals.

“Let us demonstrate to the world that Anambra State is a beacon of hope, resilience, and democratic values,” Amupitan stated.