1m Lagos students to get E-learning assistance after school closure

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Days after public and private schools were closed in Lagos state, the government has concluded plans to assist 1 million students with Electronic-learning solutions and device, to fill vacuum created after outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

The planned assistance was reached after one of the country’s leading financial services provider, First Bank, announced its partnership with the government to equip and empower primary, secondary and tertiary schools with the learning solutions.

Considering financial capacity of indigent students, the low-end devices has been preloaded with Government accredited curriculum and designed to work offline given the fact that data consumption of most e-learning solutions has been a major stumbling block for majority of students and teachers alike.

The device which fit all purpose also has online option via subscription for those who have devices already and can simply sign on to it.

In a statement signed by the Head, Public Affairs Unit, Ministry of Education, Kayode Abayomi, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and First Bank, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, urged individuals and corporate organisations to partner this initiative which keeps the children engaged and safe during this period.

Sanwu-Olu: “We have to ensure that we engage our students while they stay at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We plan to use multiple media including radio, TV and the internet to reach students. In addition, we have worked on a technology device loaded with the Nigerian curriculum that the students can use while at home.

According to him, the students at this time be able to continue learning, test themselves and send tests to their teachers who will also be equipped with the device.

While describing education bedrock of any society, Adeduntan stated that with education, the country has the potential to produce global citizens that could proffer solutions to any challenges confronting the world.

“First Bank will be providing a size-able number of devices in this drive to move one million students to e-learning. This partnership is an avenue to support our children to remain resourceful and fully engaged at this time so they can compete favorably with their peers internationally.

“It is a responsible approach to empower them given that they are our future and the foundation to build our country to greatness. By partnering on this we are solving a problem for families and for our future”.