19yrs old Lagos student commits suicide over UTME low score

A 19-year-old female varsity admission seeker, Timileyin Opesusi, has been reported to have committed suicide over inability to score above 200 marks during the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, (UTME) held in Lagos State.

Timileyin, who lived with her elder sibling in Odoguyan area in Ikorodu Local Government Area of Lagos,was said to have committed the suicide after discovering that she was among the 1.5 million candidates that had less than 200 score during the 2025 examination conducted by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for the 1.9 million varsity admission seekers across the country.

As gathered, the deceased, after seeing the score, was unable to cope with the pressure that she may not be able to secure admission into the varsity of her choice.

After many minutes of ruminating over the score found on the JAMB portal, the teenager was said to have taken a pesticide which made her fall on the ground in pain, forcing the co-tenant and her sibling to raise the alarm for help.

A family member of the deceased, who pleaded anonymity on Tuesday, disclosed the tragedy, saying all efforts to revive her after the discovery proved abortive and was pronounced dead by a private hospital, Kolak Hospital, in the community.

He added that the teenager, who applied for the examination last year with the aim to study Microbiology as preferred course, was later offered a provisional admission a few hours after her demise.

A close ally said: “We noticed strange behaviour in Timileyin. She complained of stomach pain and we noticed she was in gruesome pain. We used palm oil to ease the pain but it wasn’t forthcoming.

“It was on our way to the hospital that she confessed to have taken poison. She said her score in the last edition was more than she got this year.

“A letter was sent to her mail that she had been offered admission just some minutes after she died. She was a gentle and humble person.”

As gathered, the deceased’s parents have arrived at Ikorodu to pick her remains to Abeokuta for burial.