19yrs-old Kenyan petrol station attendant kills lover over infidelity

A 19yrs old petrol station attendant, Jacklyn Wawira, has been arrested and detained by the Kenyan Police after she allegedly murdered her lover during a fight over infidelity.

It was gathered that Wawira, allegedly stabbed her 25-year-old lover, Eric Gitonga, to death after accusing him of infidelity in her grandmother’s compound, where she had been residing over the years.

As stated, the lady, who dropped out of school, and her lover were both petrol station attendants, and that the fight started after the suspect allegedly accused the deceased of having affection for other ladies within the community.

While Gitonga denied the allegation leveled against him by the lover, the suspect was reported to have insisted and the action led to a heated argument which later transitioned into a fight.

According to eyewitnesses, as the fight intensified, the suspect allegedly grabbed a sharp kitchen knife and stabbed her lover, who was trying to avoid the fight, to death.

Confirming the incident, Mwea West Sub-county police commander, Stephen Okal, said that the incident happened in Ciagiini village and that the suspect had been detained while the law enforcement agency intensified investigations.

Okal, who disclosed that the law enforcement agency has recovered the murder weapon and that the lady was being held at Kiamaciri police station, added that further investigations were ongoing in a bid to unearth further details on the incident.

