1999 constitution is obsolete, can’t solve our challenges- Anyaoku, Babalola

The former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Emeka Anyaoku, and the founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Ekiti State, Afe Babalola, have advocated for a new constitution to replace the 1999 document that was drafted by the military, in order to address the unprecedented level of divisiveness and declining sense of national unity.

They argued that the nation’s economy is in doldrums with 133 million of its population in a multi-dimensional poverty, great insecurity, killings and kidnappings by unknown gunmen and marauding bandits.

The elder statesmen made the remarks on Friday at the 2023 ABUAD Convocation lecture held at the Alfa Belgore Hall of the university.

Anyaoku, who linked Nigeria’s present challenges to the weak constitution being brandished by the law enforcement agencies and the judiciary, argued that the lacuna in the over 24 years old law need to be addressed with the new laws that will address all concerns raised in the 1999 constitution.

Delivering lecture on a topic: “Management of Diversity: A Major Challenge to Governance In Pluralistic Countries”, he noted that Nigeria’s diversity was more successfully managed in the early years of the country’s independence.

“But all this has changed when the military intervened in the country’s governance in January 1966 and changed the existing constitution”.

Anyaoku, who pointed out that the regions engaged in healthy competition which facilitated rapid development across the country, stated that in Nigeria today, all our infrastructures including power supply, road and education, health facilities are in poor state.

He pointed out that there is complete bastardization of the society ethical values, and an unfathomable level of corruption evident in the often reported massive looting and mismanagement of the country’s resources including the continuing unbridled theft of crude oil.

He called for a national constituent assembly of directly elected on a non-party basis representatives whose task would be to discuss and agree on a new constitution for Nigeria, taking into account the 1963 and the 1999 constitution and the recommendations of the 2014 national conference.

The founder of ABUAD, Afe Babalola, who condemned the inability of the country’s leaders to address present situation in Nigeria, said the wealth of the nation is in the hands of few politicians who have made politics a lucrative business, rather than the service to humanity.

Babalola called and supported Anyaoku’s position that Nigeria needs a new constitution for the betterment of the country, which he had been clamouring for over 33 years.

