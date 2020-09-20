Buhari, Atiku, others congratulate Obaseki after guber election victory

President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, have congratulated Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Godwin Obaseki on his reelection for the second term of four years as governor of Edo State.

Obaseki had polled a total of 307, 955 votes to defeat his main challenger and candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) who garnered 223, 619 votes.

Reacting to the election, Buhari congratulated the winner and urged him to show grace and humility in victory

Through a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari commended the people of Edo State, the parties, candidates and security agencies for conducting themselves responsibly.

“My commitment to free and fair elections is firm, because without free and fair elections, the foundation of our political and moral authority will be weak.

“I have consistently advocated for free and fair elections in the country because it is the bedrock of true democratic order.

“Democracy will mean nothing if the votes of the people don’t count or if their mandate is fraudulently tampered with,”