195 INTERPOL countries elect Nigerian police chief as vice president

No fewer than 195 INTERPOL member countries have elected a Nigeria Police Force (NPF) chief, Garba Umar, as the body’s National Vice President for Africa and Executive Committee Member of the International Criminal Police Organization (ICPO).

Before his appointment, Umar who is an Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) was the Head of INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB), Nigeria. The new INTERPOL vice president was appointed in the early hours of Thursday during the body’s ongoing General Assembly currently holding at the Halic Congress Hall, Istanbul, Turkey.

Confirming his election on Thursday, the Police Spokesperson, Frank Mba, said that no fewer than 470 Police Chiefs, Ministers and Senior Law Enforcement Officials from the 195 INTERPOL member countries participated in the exercise that produced Umar.

“Umar polled the highest number of votes in the elections. With this appointment, which will span through a period of 3yrs, AIG Garba is expected to bring his wealth of experience to bear in coordinating INPERPOL operations targeted at ensuring a safer world for people and communities across the African continent.

“This is in addition to drawing international policing support and cooperation towards advancing public safety and security, protecting the cyber space and generally addressing challenges faced by law enforcement officers and policing managers in the continent,” Mba said in a statement released to journalists.

Aside from Umar’s election, Mba said that the police chiefs, ministers and senior law enforcement officials at the ongoing 2021 INTERPOL General Assembly have converged to identify areas where the organization can reinforce the global security architecture and enhance collaboration against national and transnational crimes.

Giving breakdown of Umar’s credentials, the police spokesperson noted that the new INTERPOL vice president for Africa is one of Nigeria’s finest criminal investigators and professional strategic police manager, with over thirty (30) years policing experience both at national and international levels.

He also noted that the Nigeria’s delegation to the 89th INTERPOL General Assembly was led by the Minster of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, ably supported by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc. The other members of the delegation are: the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa and the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo (represented by the Naval Provost Marshal).

