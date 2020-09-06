190 die, 665 injure during Ogun road accidents in eight months

No fewer than 109 persons were said to have died and and 665 persons sustained varying degrees of injuries in various road accidents across Ogun State between January and August 2020.

As gathered, 527 road traffic crashes involving motorcycles and motor vehicle accidents were recorded during the period under review.

The state’s Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) said that of the 109 deaths recorded during the period, 83 were males while 26 were females.

The traffic outfit through a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, clarified that out of the 665 injured, 487 were males while 178 were females.

Akinbiyi also disclosed that during the eight months period under review, 35 persons died from motorcycle accidents while 74 died from incidents involving motor vehicles.

He blamed most of the accidents on speeding, tyre burst, dangerous driving and wrongful overtaking.

The TRACE spokesman said that the command would continue to work towards ensuring safety on the roads via continuous sensitisation of motorists.

He advised motorists to continue to abide by safety rules and regulations and always be careful anytime they approach road diversions.