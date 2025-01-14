19 wedding guests die during Plateau road crash

No fewer than 19 travellers have been confirmed dead and 11 others sustained varying degrees of injuries during an auto crash in Plateau State.

The tragic accident that claimed the lives of the travellers occurred in the Kwana Maciji area of Pankshin Local Government Area of the state.

As gathered, the deceased passengers and the injured victims were said to returning from Kano State after attending a wedding in Barkin Ladi.

The Chairman of the Pankshin Local Government Emergency Management Committee, who spoke to journalists yesterday, revealed that the vehicle veered off course and later caught fire resulting in the death.

Dasar explained that while efforts were underway to rescue the passengers, the fire engulfed the vehicle, trapping and killing 19 people, who were burned beyond recognition.

The injured were rushed to nearby medical facilities for treatment.