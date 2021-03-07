19 ships arrive Lagos ports, discharge petroleum products, others

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has disclosed that 19 ships have arrived the facility and that the ships were already discharging petroleum products and other items including bulk wheat, bulk gypsum, general cargo, frozen fish, container.

Aside from the 19 ships, the NPA said that it was also expecting 17 others laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods from March 6 to March 23.

The NPA made these known in it’s publication, ‘Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Lagos on Saturday.

According to the NPA, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex during the said dates.

The publication indicated that the ships contained frozen fish, general cargo, base oil, bulk salt, bulk wheat, petrol and container.

Meanwhile, another eight ships that had arrived the ports were waiting to berth with container, petrol, bulk clinker and automobile gasoline.