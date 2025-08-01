19 people sustain injuries after wildfire spread across Portugal

No fewer than 19 people have been confirmed to have sustained different degrees of injuries following an incident of wildfires which has spread across Portugal.

The injured victims were said to be residents of three districts where the fire broke out and destroyed structures in the country.

Confirming the statistics, the Portuguese authorities disclosed that over 1,800 firefighters deployed across the country responded to the disaster with dozens of people evacuated from the affected villages.

The Mayor of Ponte da Barca, Augusto Marinho, stated that the blaze grew in size and began to approach residences causing unrest in the area.

Marinho his district is the most affected with lots of people evacuated in Sobredo and Paradela areas.

”In Ponte da Barca’s district, some 622 firefighters, 214 crews and one aerial vehicle were battling the fire on Friday. Overnight, over 60 people had to leave their homes in Viano do Costelo due to the proximity of the fire to their homes in Peneda-Geres National Park.’