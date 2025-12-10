19 people die under collapsed four-storey buildings in Morocco

At least 19 people have died alongside other casualties severely injured and needing medical intervention following a collapse of two buildings in Morocco.

Alongside the 19 deceased persons, 16 others were said to have been injured after the two four-storeyed structures which housed eight families collapsed causing huge unrest in the area, thereafter leading to calls to emergency rescuers into the area.

Authorities informed that rescuing operations are still ongoing as many others are feared under the rubble. ”Sixteen other people were wounded, with varying degrees of gravity; rescuing operations are ongoing to save other people who may be buried under the rubble,” the government disclosed.

It added that necessary preventive measures, which include securing the surrounding area and evacuating neighbouring buildings are being conducted. It added that the injured victims have been taken to the Fes’s University Hospital Centre.

Local authorities held that the incident, which happened in the Fes region of the country on Wednesday, could have increased the toll in coming hours.

The tragic incident follows an earlier incident of house collapse in February of 2024, which had five person’s dead in the Fes city.