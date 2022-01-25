19 die during Indonesia karaoke bar fire outbreak

No fewer than 19 people have been confirmed dead, while several others were left with varying degrees of injuries after a karaoke bar was set ablaze following a brawl between two rival gangs of youths in Indonesia.

One person was said to have been fatally stabbed in the fight before the venue was set on fire by the rival gang with 18 people trapped inside the bar which was razing with fire.

Confirming the incident while speaking to newsmen on Tuesday, the spokesman for West Papua police, Adam Erwini, said that the fight had caused so many deaths who were victims of the fire incident, noting that it was the first time it was happening.

“Fights among youths in cities are normal, but that it has caused so many deaths, that is a first,” he said.

Adam further disclosed that the deadly incident at the entertainment venue in Sorong was still under investigation, and it was unclear if the death toll would have risen higher than what they have at the moment.

Also, a spokesman for Indonesia’s national police , Dedi Prasetyo, said the fight was between two rival gangs from the neighbouring island of Maluku who had a misunderstanding resulting in the violent brawl.

