19 die, dozens injure after rice stampede in Anambra

At least 19 people have been pronounced dead and dozens of others sustained varying degrees of injuries after a stampede occurred during a free rice distribution in Anambra State.

It was gathered that the victims , who were largely women, had gathered to collect their share of rice distributed by a Chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Ernest Obiejesi, popularly called Obijackson in Okija, Anambra South Local Government Area of the state.

The tragic incident occurred during a Christmas rice distribution event organized by Obijackson through his local foundation to assist the less privileged celebrate the yuletide better.

Several injured victims were rushed to the local hospital, while the bodies of the deceased were taken to the morgue.

It was gathered that the incident also affected the state government, as one aide to Governor Prof. Chukwuma Soludo reportedly lost two relatives in the stampede.

The aide, a former member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the local government, was deeply affected by the loss.

