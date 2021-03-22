19 die, 34 injure during auto crash in Kaduna

No fewer than nineteen persons were killed, while 34 others sustained varying degrees of injuries during an auto crash in Kaduna.

As gathered, the accident occurred at the Kateri axis along the Kaduna-Abuja highway after a commercial DAF trailer burst its tyres as a result of overspeeding.

Confirming the development, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said that The DAF trailer involved in the accident was heading for Kano from Lagos when the incident happened.

According to him, the accident was caused by a combination of speeding, and an exploding tyre, leading to a loss of control, which caused the vehicle to veer into the bush.

“A total of fifty-three (53) people were involved in the crash; of which 16 of them died on the spot, with three others later confirmed dead.

“Thirty-four others who sustained injuries of various degrees were evacuated from the scene by personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps and rushed to the hospital for treatment,” Aruwan said in a statement released to newsmen on Monday.

Continuing, he said, “according to Auwal Idris, the driver, most of the passengers onboard the ill-fated trailer were picked at Kara, by a filling station in Lagos, with some to be dropped off at Zaria, while Kano was meant to be the final destination.

“Officials of the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, visited the site of the crash to ascertain the report of events and avoid misrepresentations of the incident.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed shock and sadness at the report and prayed for the repose of the souls of those who perished in the crash while sending condolences to their families. He also wished the injured victims a speedy recovery.

“Going further, Governor commended the personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps for their swift response and prompt evacuation of the casualties from the scene.

“The Governor enjoined drivers on the route to exercise caution at all times and avoid potentially dangerous driving practices like speeding,” the statement said.