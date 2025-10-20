18yr old Senegalese goalkeeper dies inside kidnappers den in Ghana

A young Senegalese aspiring footballer, Cheikh Toure, has tragically died following his abduction by a yet to be identified kidnapers in Ghana.

Toure’s abduction was followed by the abductors demanding ransom from his family who failed to realize the sum, hence, leading to the gang killing the abductee, as informed by the Senegalese Ministry of Integration and Foreign Affairs.

Reports garnered disclose that the teenager was tricked by a group of armed extortionists who made him believe he was attending a trial to join a professional club.

The Ministry of African Integration and Foreign Affairs in Senegal released a statement announcing the murder of the young sportsman who trained as a goalkeeper at the Espirit Foot Yeumbeul, disclosing that he was found lifeless at the time he was seen.

The authority, who informed that Cheikh’s remains is currently in the process of being repatriated back to his homeland, informed that there is an opened investigation into the killing in a collaborative effort with the Ghanaian police.

“Investigation has commenced on the killing of Toure in greatest attention and priority,” a spokesperson to the authority said on Monday.

“We are also urging other young players to ensure they’re always going through official circuits. Clubs, supervisors and parents to should exercise extra caution in the face of unverified offers of tests or transfers abroad.

“All young athletes in Senegal should always go through official circuits and obtain information from the sports authorities before any trip,” he concluded.