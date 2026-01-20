18yr old Nigerian defender joins Leeds Academy till end of season

18 year old Nigerian footballer, Leonard Ngenge, has joined Premier League club, Leeds United, from Remo Stars.

Leeds confirmed the move stating that Ngenge penned a one and a half year deal to join the club’s a academy, in a deal which is expected to keep him at the club till the end of the season.

The management noted that the defender will join the academy with the hope of making a good impression and earning promotion to the first team.

“Everyone at Leeds United would like to welcome Leonard to the club, where he will link up with the Academy setup,”a statement by the club in Tuesday reads.

In his words, the new signee said,“I am excited. It is a big step for me. It is the biggest step of my career right now and I hope to start perfectly.

“It is a huge opportunity and hopefully I get to utilise my opportunity and do better for the club, represent the club and be part of the great things they set out to achieve.

“Leeds is a great club. I heard about some players like Tony Yeboah from Ghana who scored lots of goals here, so I know they are a good club.

When asked on his preference of playing, he said, “I am left-footed, I like to show my tackling abilities, getting the body in the way and doing everything to cover the goalkeeper.”

Ngenge played seven games for Remo Stars in the first half of the ongoing season after joining the club in August 2025. He scored on his debut in a 4–0 CAF Champions League win over US Zilimadjou of Niger.

Prior to his spell with the Ogun State based side, the Centre Back featured for Ikorodu City, where he starred in the club’s debut in the Nigerian Professional Football League, NPFL, in the 2024/25 season.

The teenager also featured for home-based Eagles at the 2025 African Nations Championships earning two appearances in the competition.