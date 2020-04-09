189 Lagos fitness instructor, others bag two-hour community service over lockdown contravention

By NewsDesk

The Lagos State Police Command has arraigned one hundred and eighty-nine suspects before the state’s Special Offences (Mobile) Court, for flouting the stay-at-home directives of the state and Federal Governments aimed at mitigating community spread of coronavirus in Nigeria.

It explained that the violators’ engagement in group exercises and footballing activities on major streets in the state on Thursday had necessitated the arrests and subsequent trials of o fewer than two hundred and two suspects.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said their engagement in exercise and footballing activities were against the principle of social distancing and lockdown directives emplaced by the government, an offense, he said, was punishable under Section 58 Public Health Law Cap P16 Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Elkana, in a statement on Thursday, said the fitness enthusiasts were arraigned on one count charge before the state’s Special Offences (Mobile) Court, for violating the social distancing directives contrary to Regulation 8(1)( a) &(b) and 17(1)(i) of Lagos State Infectious Disease (Emergency prevention) Regulation 2020.

He noted that out the two hundred and two suspects arrested in Iju, Sabo, Ikeja, Itire, Ikotun, Ogudu, Akinpelu, Maroko, Alapere, Anthony, Orile, Owode Onirin, and Ilemba Hausa areas, who are within ages 15 and 42, one hundred and eighty-nine pleaded guilty to the charge while 13 pleaded not guilty.

“Among the suspects charged, one hundred and eighty-nine pleaded guilty to the charge while 13 pleaded not guilty. At the end of the trial, the suspects were found guilty as charged and ordered to pay ten thousand nairas each as fines. They are also sentenced to two hours of community service, which was supervised by officials of social welfare,” the statement said.

The Command, however, called on Lagosians to give information or complaints regarding non-compliance on the following numbers 09010512285, 09010512286, 09010512287 and 09010512288.