1,800 groups begin mobilisation for Tinubu’s 2023 presidential ambition

The spokesperson for Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Seye Oladejo, has disclosed that no fewer than 1,800 different groups were currently mobilising for the national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, in order to ensure he achieves his presidential ambition in 2023.

Oladejo said that the groups were the ones that clamoured for Tinubu to join the race and that they were still available as well as working to ensure that he becomes the candidate of the party during next year’s poll.

The APC chieftain, who disclosed these yesterday during a press briefing held at Lagos APC Secretariat in Ogba, Ikeja, stressed that the groups were not limited to the southwest alone, saying these groups are across the country.

He said that Tinubu was not imposed on them rather the people were clamouring for him to join the race and possibly become the party’s presidential flagbearer.

“As we speak, we have over 1,800 different groups across the country clamouring for Asiwaju Tinubu’s candidature and calling on him to throw his hat into the ring for the presidential election.

“Asiwaju is well-grounded and over time, he has built a whole lot of goodwill and image across the country; across various ethnic nationalities. Asiwaju over time has been a man of the people. Looking at various issues such as economy, security, education, good health, among others in the country, it is high time for us to have a personality like Asiwaju to run for the presidency and we are very optimistic. The opposition will have their say but people will have their way,” he said.

Oladejo alleged that Tinubu’s declaration was already giving a lot of people sleepless nights, especially those who are interested in the presidency, but he believed that the APC’s national leader is a democrat who would never stop others from contesting.

The APC spokesman expressed confidence that Tinubu would defeat other aspirants from South-West and other parts of the country during the APC presidential primaries and general elections because the Lagos former governor enjoys massive support across the country, adding that the clamour for Tinubu’s presidency is also from the North.

“Asiwaju is a democrat, the more the merrier when it comes to the number of aspirants aspiring for the presidency. I am sure with the various people supporting Asiwaju, there is no reason for us to lose sleep over anyone’s aspiration, especially someone who has not really made his aspiration clear. We should commend Asiwaju for the way he is approaching this race. First, he went to the incumbent president to inform him about his aspiration,” Oladejo added.

While arguing that Tinubu’s decision to contest the party’s presidential ticket for the 2023 election, he urged those kicking against the ambition of the APC National Leader to be democratic and lay facts at the table rather than resorting to blackmail.

Oladejo noted that the allegations and blackmail over Tinubu’s source of wealth, education qualification, and age, are unjustifiable because they are accusations without substantive facts.

He said “it is very interesting that those in opposition suddenly have access to Asiwaju’s medical record and they have become the authority on his state of health,” nothing that Tinubu’s movement to different parts of the country in the last few months showed that he is medically fit based on the World Health Organisation (WHO), which defines good health as a complete state of physical, psychology and social wellbeing.

The APC spokesman said that Tinubu should be commended for making his recent knee surgery public despite being a private citizen, adding that since the APC National Leader returned back from his foreign medical trip, he has been moving from one place to the other.

Speaking about the controversy trailing Tinubu’s age from some quarters, Oladejo said there is nothing hidden about the former Lagos State governor’s age, noting that “for over one and half decades, Aswaju has always celebrated his birthday. Come March 29, Asiwaju will be 70 years old. It is as clear as that.”

While reacting to issues surrounding Tinubu’s source of wealth, Oladejo disclosed that “Asiwaju’s wealth cannot be measured in monetary value and in terms of naira and kobo. His wealth should be measured by the goodwill and image he has by building men who are willing to play their parts at a time like this. These men are spread all over Nigeria.”

Oladejo said Tinubu has the required qualifications to be President of Nigeria based on constitutional provisions, which stipulated that anybody running for the presidency must be 35 years old, be a card-carrying member of a political party, and must be sponsored by a political party.

The APC spokesman insisted that Asiwaju Tinubu is eminently qualified to be Nigeria’s President because of the confidence people have in him having distinguished himself during his eight years as Governor of Lagos State as well as contributions to national politics in the last three decades.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

