18 worshippers die during Afghanistan Mosque bomb blast

No fewer than 19 worshippers have been confirmed dead while 23 were left with varying degrees of injuries during a blast outside a mosque in the city of Herat in western Afghanistan.

A high-profile pro-Taliban cleric was said to have been involved in an attack.

The Herat’s police spokesman, Mahmood Rasoli said that Mujib Ansari – the pro-Taliban cleric – was among the dead along with some of his guards and civilians as they approached the mosque for Friday prayers.

Mujib Rahman Ansari had spoken strongly in defence of the Taliban at a large gathering of thousands of scholars and elders organised by the group in late June, condemning anyone who stood against their administration.

On his part, the spokesman for the interior ministry, Abdul Takor, 18 have been killed and 23 have been injured.

The Taliban’s spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid, through his social media handle on Friday expressed strong condolences over Ansari’s death and said his attackers would be punished.

As gathered, the Taliban say they have improved security in the country since taking power around a year ago, but there have been several blasts in recent months, some of them targeting busy mosques during prayers.

The United Nations has raised concerns about the growing number of attacks and some blasts have been claimed by a local branch of the Islamic State.

The was no immediate claim of responsibility for Friday’s explosion.

