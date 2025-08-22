18 people die after bomb explosion in Colombia

No fewer than 18 Colombians have been confirmed dead and dozens others sustained varying degrees of injuries after bomb explosions in Cali region in the country.

The seperate explosions, according to eyewitnesses, resulted in the destruction of buildings and other property around the scene.

The incident which kept the people under fear started following a car explosion on a busy street killing six persons and 60 people injured. Shortly after, a drone attack was launched after a police helicopter which left 12 people dead.

The occurrence has been described as the country’s most serious security crisis in decades, was said to have been perpetrated by different dissident factions of the defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces in the country on suspicions of posing challenges Colombia’s processes ahead of the elections to be held next year.

An eyewitness narrated that there was a thunderous sound of explosion targeted at Marco Fidel Suarez Military Aviation School, leading to the casualties and destruction of infrastructures.

He added that after crashing on the ground, there was an excessive thick plumes of black smoke in the Medellin part of Colombia.

The Defence Minister, Pedro Sanchez, said that the aircraft was on a mission to eradicate coca leaf crops , a main ingredient in cocaine.

“The state will not yield to terrorism. These crimes will be pursued and punished with the full force of the law”.