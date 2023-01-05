18 passengers die during road crashes in Bauchi

No fewer than 18 persons have been reportedly burnt to death after their vehicle and a truck got involved in a road crashes in Bauchi State.

It was gathered that the accident that claimed lives of the 18 passengers occurred in Nabardo Village along the ever-busy Bauchi-Jos road in the state.

The 18 persons of the 21 individuals involved were said to be passengers of the Toyota Hiace bus with number plate FKE 688 YC and a truck involved in the ill-fated crash where lives were lost.

The bus, as gathered, rammed with the oncoming truck and immediately went up in flames, making it difficult for onlookers to help out to save the occupants.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bauchi Command, Yusuf Abdullahi, confirmed the tragedy to newsmen on Thursday.

Abdullahi, who added that the accident occurred yesterday, said that a total of 21 people, comprising 18 male adults and three children were involved in the crash.

