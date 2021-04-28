 18 Lagos jobless boys land in EFCC’s net over internet fraud

No fewer than 18 Lagos State boys, said to be jobless have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) for their alleged involvement in various computer-related frauds, said to have a negative impact on Nigeria’s image.

It was gathered that the suspects were arrested by personnel attached to the anti-graft agency’s Lagos Zonal Office on April 19 and April 20, 2021, following verified intelligence on their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud.

The arrested suspects include Ayomide Christian Balogun, Harrison Etshede, Rahim Ibrahim Ajiboye, Nwafor Ebuka, Christian Onyenachi, Egbe Emmanuel Olemuno, Okoye Charles, Moses Isaac Benjamin, and Abubakar Mukthar.

Other apprehended include Ayodele Adewusi Khalid, John Folarin Oyindamola, Oshilaja Ayomide Samson, Olayinka Samuel Juwon, Keshinro Ridwan Oluwafemi, Sulaimon Waris Titilope, Samuel Odei Olamilekan, Shen Banjo Olusayo, and Michael Olayinka Ike.

Confirming the arrest, EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwajaren, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, said that the suspects were arrested during sting operations on both Second Gate Estate, Oke-Iranla, Ajah, Lekki, and Victoria Garden City, VGC, Lagos.

Uwajuren stated that their arrest by EFCC personnel followed actionable intelligence on alleged Internet-related crimes perpetrated over the years by the suspects.

The EFCC spokesman further revealed items recovered from the suspects to include cars, mobile phones, and laptop computers. He added that the suspects have made useful statements and would be charged to court as soon as the ongoing investigation was concluded.