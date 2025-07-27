18 Lagos drivers to undergo psychiatric after driving against traffic

No fewer than 18 private and commercial drivers have been scheduled to undergo a mandatory psychiatric tests by the Lagos State Government after they were apprehended by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) for driving against traffic across the state.

The decision to subject the 18 motorists apprehended for brazenly driving against traffic flow to the test, according to the government, is part of a multi-faceted approach to restore road discipline, ensure public safety, and maintain order on Lagos roads.

It added that this measure is not a punitive one rather to rehabilitate the erring drivers and stop the violators from contravening the traffic law in the state.

MORE DETAILS SOON