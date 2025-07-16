18 Kwara varsity students escape death after bus catches fire

No fewer than 18 students of Kwara State University had a close brush with death after the bus conveying them suddenly went up in flames mid-journey.

The terrifying incident unfolded as the bus, an 18-seater vehicle, was in motion, leaving all passengers scrambling for safety before the fire could do further harm.

Fortunately, no lives were lost, though the vehicle was completely destroyed as the fire was too severe and ravaged effortlessly.

Although, firefighters were swiftly deployed to the scene and succeeded in putting out the flames, but by the time help arrived, the entire bus had already been consumed by the fire, leaving no part salvageable.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning around 7:54 a.m. along the Ilorin-Sobi road, shortly after the students departed from the Bovas filling station at the Akerebiata axis en route to the university’s main campus in Malete. The bus bore the registration number XUF 134 ZD.

Spokesperson for the Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle confirmed the incident, adding that preliminary investigations revealed the fire was triggered by a spark in the engine compartment, which quickly escalated beyond control.

Director of the Fire Service, Falade Olumuyiwa, extended his sympathies to the vehicle owner and used the opportunity to caution motorists on the need for regular maintenance checks to prevent such dangerous occurrences.