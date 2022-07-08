18 Ekiti corp members to repeat service over misconduct

No fewer than 18 youth corps members have been sanctioned with compulsory repeat of the one year national service over acts of misconduct in Ekiti State.

11 out of the 18 erred corp members are said to outrightly repeat the service for absconding, while seven were given different months of extension.

The NYSC Coordinator in the state, Mary Chikezie, yesterday, Ado-Ekiti said that six others, including two medical doctors, were, however, rewarded for outstanding performance and for positively touching the lives of their host communities.

Those honoured are: Tom Udoudo, Racheal Bob-Yellowe (Doctor), Joachim Kolawole, David Onaolapo (Doctor), Goodness Stephen and Annuoluwa Balogun.

“It gladdens my heart to inform everyone here that out of the 1,416 youth corps members, some were able to go extra miles to single themselves out through contributions to their host communities in Ekiti.

“On the whole, six NYSC members who excelled in the execution of viable Community Development Projects have been found worthy

and awarded the prestigious State Honours Awards and one for State Coordinator’s Award.

“However, in every set of disciples, there is always a Judas, as seven youth corps members have been found wanting and have been

sanctioned with extension of service year,” she said.

Chikezie said that 11 members would be re-mobilised for absconding, and thanked the state government for the support to the NYSC scheme in the state.

On his part, Governor Kayode Fayemi urged Nigerian youths, especially youth corps members, to work toward restoring unity and peace in the

country.

Fayemi, who was represented by his Deputy, Chief Bisi Egbemi, commended the contributions of the NYSC scheme to the development of the state and the nation in general.

