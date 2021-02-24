18 die during bandits attack in Kaduna

No fewer than 18 persons lost their lives in three Local Government Areas of Kaduna State when bandits attacked villages across the three councils.

As gathered, the bandits attacked Anaba village in Igabi local government area and killed seven people identified as Ali Musa, Isa Sharehu, Tijjani Isa, Auwalu Shehu, Hashim Abdullahi, Hassan Saidu, and Umar Rilwanu.

Not satisfied, the terrorists also set fire on houses in the community, storehouses, and barns, while they also rustled no fewer than 20 cows during the operation.

Also in Chikun local government area, the bandits attacked Barinje village killing eight persons identified as Sunday Gwamna, Lawal Jizo, Salha Barau, Sabo Barau, Umaru Barau, Muhammadu Dan Azumi, Zailani Dogara, and Jikan Gambo.

Aside from those killed, some residents of the village were also abducted while some sustained varying degrees of injuries during the onslaught.

It was gathered that armed bandits during a similar operation also attacked the loosely connected communities of Kwarten Rigasa, Kwarten Waziri, and Kwarten Shaku in Igabi local government area.

The bandits reportedly emerged from the Buruku area and raided the villages, killed one Danjuma Isa from neighboring Ungwan Kanti village as he made his way on foot to Kwarten Rigasa.

Similarly, armed bandits invaded Sanhu Makera village in Birnin Yero of Igabi local government area and killed a farmer, identified as Yakubu Abdullahi.

Confirming the development through a statement on Wednesday, the state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, stated that the attacks on soft targets at Anaba and Barinje villages in Igabi and Chikun LGAs respectively followed the killing of several armed bandits through targeted air operations.

According to him, many bandits on motorcycles were neutralised by troops at Kankomi village and neighbouring communities as well as Kuyanbana forest while many of them escaped with bullet wounds.

Aruwan, however, urged residents and communities leaders to report anyone found with suspicious bullet wounds to the Security Operations Room.