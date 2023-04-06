18 die during Army, Boko Haram clashes in Borno

Over 18 members of the terrorist movement, Boko Haram, were reported to have been killed during clashes with the Nigerian Army troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Borno State.

As gathered, the clash between them started when the Army raided another camp of the terrorist group in the fringes of Sambisa Forest, the North East region of the country.

It was gathered on Thursday that the terrorists were eliminated after a crushing intrusion into Garin Ba’aba enclave by the troops of 21 Task Force Brigade Bama, in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force(CJTF).

Sources narrated that the troops successfully cleared the terrorists from the camp and ensured that all that was left by the gunmen were removed.

“During the operation, the gallant troops neutralized 18 terrorists,” the security sources added properties and makeshift tents belonging to the terrorists were destroyed.

