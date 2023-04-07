18 Benue councils under herdsmen siege- Ortom

No fewer than 18 of the 23 local government areas of Benue State were reported to be currently under the attacks of killer Fulani herdsmen, leaving dozens of people homeless and dozens of others with lifelong injuries in the state.

As gathered, the herdsmen were said to have become emboldened after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate won the gubernatorial poll during the 2023 election

The security threat was confirmed by the Governor, Samuel Ortom, who alleged that the herders were on a killing spree every day across councils under their control.

The Benue governor, who disclosed this during an interview on Friday on a popular television programme, lamented how insecurity had displaced over two million people in the state and disrupted agricultural activities.

“Now they are on a killing spree. Every day we have reports of killings and so on,” Ortom said while shedding light on the killings of over 45 persons in some communities in the state.

“As I talk to you, 18 local governments out of the 23 local governments we have in Benue state today are under siege by these terrorists Fulani herdsmen”, he added.

The governor pointed out that “since the PDP lost (the March 18 governorship) election and I lost my senatorial bid, Fulani herdsmen have now taken over and were already threatening the people, saying the state now belongs to them.

“The report you heard from Umogidi is just one of them. In my own village and other parts of the state, as I said, 18 local governments are under siege. Killings have been going on every day. They feed on people’s farms, and they said they have taken over (and) that they will repeal the anti-grazing law.”

The claim came barely five days after suspected herdsmen attacked Benue communities, killing at least 45 locals and leaving many residents that oppose their control with varying degrees of injuries.

“Our people have become victims of unprovoked attacks from the Fulani herdsmen in recent times. The unprovoked attacks started with attacks on Ikobi in Apa, where not less than 15 people were inhumanly butchered to death,” said Ada Ocholi, a resident.

