18 aspirants jostle for plateau PDP governorship ticket

Eighteen aspirants are contending for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship ticket in Plateau. The primary which is scheduled to hold at Langfield Events Centre in Jos will produce a candidate who will represent the party ahead of the state gubernatorial election in 2023.

The governorship aspirants include Chief Jonathan Akuns, Latep Dabang, Dauda Gotring, David Paradang, Timothy Golu, Kefas Ropshika, Ephraim Dewa, and Jack Pam.

Others are Shadrack Best, Caleb Mutfwang, Bagudu Hirse, Satu Jewun, Mazadu Bako, Vincent Nanle, John Sura, Jeremiah Gushop, Alexander Ladan and Alfred Damiyal.

The state Publicity Secretary of the party, John Akans, who disclosed this on Wednesday in Jos said all is set for the election, and the Electoral Committee headed by PDP North Central Vice Chairman, Theophilus Shan, is prepared to make the exercise an itch-free one.

Akans said the party intends to replicate the success of the State House of Assembly, House Representatives, and Senate primaries in the forthcoming governorship primary.

“We had a very successful State House of Assembly, House Representatives, and Senate primaries across the state that produced candidates for state and federal constituencies as well as the Senate.”

“Winners have emerged and losers have accepted their fate and have agreed to work for PDP success in the general elections. The success was achieved largely because of the transparent nature of the entire process. We hope to achieve same success in the governorship primary today,” he said

Meanwhile, the state Organising Secretary, Yakubu Chocho disclosed that the local organizing committee had met with the aspirants on Tuesday night. He assured aspirants of a corrupt-free exercise and enjoined them to support whosoever emerges as the party’s flagbearer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

