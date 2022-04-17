172 die, 110 missing after floods wreck havoc in Philippines

The death toll in landslides and floods caused by this year’s first tropical storm in the Philippines has risen to 172 and 110 people have been declared missing by the country’s disaster management agency.

Of the victims, 156 were from Leyte province, some 600 kilometres southeast of Manila, the country’s capital, where landslides devastated communities in Baybay City and Abuyog town.

Confirming the development, the country’s national disaster agency disclosed that at least 104 people were still missing from both areas and that efforts have been intensified to ensure that they were found.

Through the statement released on Sunday, the agency stated that 16 people have died after flood-ravaged Megi axis and thousands of others have been left homeless in the town.

It would be recalled that the community came under flood, with many losing their property after consistent rainfall was recorded beginning from April 10.

More than two million people in 30 provinces were affected by the storm, which forced more than 207,500 residents to flee their homes and stay in an evacuation centre.

Damage to agriculture, houses, and public infrastructure was estimated at more than 257 million pesos (5 million dollars), the agency said.

