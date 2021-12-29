171 COVID-19 patients die under quarantine in Brazil

No fewer than 171 coronavirus patients under isolation have been pronounced dead by medical officials across Brazil within 24 hours.

The nation has registered a total of 77 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant, according to data from Brazil’s 27 state and district health secretaries.

Aside from the deceased and Omicron cases recorded across the country, over 8,430 additional cases were registered by the country’s health ministry.

The statistics were recorded across the country yesterday and it increased the number of cases registered within the South American continent to a total of 618,705 coronavirus deaths and 22,254,706 total confirmed cases.

This came one month after the country registered 188 deaths from the COVID-19 within 24 hours, raising the death toll to 610,224, the ministry of health said.

Last month, within 24 hours, tests detected 15,300 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total caseload to 21,924,598.

Brazil has the world’s second-highest COVID-19 death toll, surpassed only by the United States.

