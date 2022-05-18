1,700 Ugandan soldiers may abandon peacekeeping mission in Congo

Uganda Army has concluded plans to withdraw 1,700 soldiers from the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo in two weeks after a joint operation against Islamist insurgents.

President Yoweri Museveni’s government was said to have sent the soldiers into eastern Congo in December to join the Congolese military in an assault on the bases of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

There was said to have been no reason given for the planned Ugandan withdrawal or update on the status of the operation against the ADF.

Uganda’s land forces commander Muhoozi Kainerugaba, announced through his social media handle Yesterday, that Troops Operation Shujaa would officially cease in about 2 weeks according to their original agreement.

Kainerugaba said that the peacekeeping mission was supposed to last for 6 months but unless he gets further instructions from the Commander-in-Chief, he would withdraw all his troops from DRC in 2 weeks.

however, on his part, Congo’s government spokesman, Patrick Muyaya said that the terms and timeline of Uganda’s withdrawal would need to be agreed upon by both countries’ leaders before it could go ahead.

“Before we decide to end what has been convened there will be chief of staff meetings to evaluate the situation,” Muyaya told a press briefing.

As gathered, Uganda’s deployment of at least 1,700 soldiers constituted the largest foreign intervention in Congo in over a decade, apart from a United Nations peacekeeping operation.

The ADF began as an uprising in Uganda but has been based in Congo since the late 1990s. It pledged allegiance to Islamic State in mid-2019 and is accused of killing hundreds of villagers in frequent raids over the past two years but Uganda blamed the group for a triple suicide bombing in its capital Kampala on Nov. 16, which killed seven people, including the bombers.

