17 soldiers die, 10 injure after clash against Niger bandits

No fewer than 17 soldiers have been confirmed dead, and 10 others sustained different degrees of injuries after clashing with armed bandits for over three hours in Niger State.

The deceased soldiers and their injured colleagues were said to have engaged the over 300 gunmen in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger, to prevent the bandits from attacks communities within the council and spread their reach across the state.

In a joint operation, soldiers, in collaboration with the Nigerian Air Force, successfully thwarted the terrorists’ attempted incursion through Kwanar Dutse Forest into Mariga council.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Oluwafemi Oluyede, who confirmed the incident, extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of our great country, Nigeria.

Oluyede, who also directed the military medical teams to ensure the best possible care for the injured troops, has mandated an engagement with the families of deceased soldiers.

He reaffirmed the Army’s commitment to protecting Nigerians and sustaining the offensive against terrorism, calling on citizens to support ongoing security efforts by reporting suspicious activities.

Earlier, the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Lt.Col Apponolia Anele, explained that the movement and actions of the bandits were effectively disrupted by troops who engaged them in a fierce firefight that lasted over three hours

Sequel to the ground engagement by the Nigerian Army troops, she asserted that the Nigerian Air Force conducted precision airstrikes on the terrorists’ withdrawal routes.

According to her, although the exact number of casualties could not be ascertained, multiple blood trails along their escape routes presumably indicate significant enemy losses.

“Further operation is ongoing to ascertain the full extent of the damage inflicted on the terrorists during the clashes.

“Regrettably, seventeen brave and gallant soldiers paid the supreme price during the encounter, while ten others sustained varying degrees of injury”.