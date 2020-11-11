17 Police officers dismiss, 18 others demoted in Lagos

In a bid to promote discipline and core values of Nigerian police in Lagos, the state Command has disclosed that atleast 17 personnel have been dismissed for offences ranging from murder, discreditable conducts, excessive use of power, corrupt practices and negligence while in service.

Of the 17 dismissed officers, seven were further prosecuted by the State Government for the offenses that were regarded as against ethics and proper conducts of law enforcement agencies in the country between October 2019 and October 2020.

Also, 18 personnel, who were found guilty of policing ethics, were demoted and 29 were awarded N10 major entries as well as issued letters of warning to reprimand them on their conducts.

Within the period under review, 16 law enforcement officers were discharged and acquitted of the charges leveled against them after evidences showed that they were not guilty of the charges.

Also, 45 police officers including 29 Inspector and seven Corporals were prosecuted in the orderly room as against some senior officers who queries were currently being processed at the Force Headquarters Abuja for necessary action and punishments.

The state commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, said that the officers were awarded penalties in accordance with magnitude of offences committed and as stipulated in the Police Act and Regulations.

Odumosu, in a statement made available to The Guild on Wednesday, by the police spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated that the affected personnel were attached to Lagos State Police Command and other police formations within the state.

The Commissioner has deemed it necessary to inform the general public on the steps being taken by the command to sanitise its workforce in order to change the general perception that Lagos State Police Command and the entire police force, in particular, condone indiscipline and crimes.

Odumosu reiterate that police personnel are held accountable for their actions and inactions. He therefore appeals to the general public to report any misconduct of police personnel to appropriate authorities as such will be treated accordingly and justice will be done.