17 passengers regain freedom 11 days after abduction in Cross River

No fewer than 17 passengers who were abducted by gunmen along the Calabar–Oron waterway have regained their freedom, days after being taken captive.

The victims were released 11 days after they were kidnapped by armed men who attacked a passenger ferry operated by Akwa-Cross Boat Management Limited, owners of the Sea Express service.

The boat was reportedly ambushed midway through its journey between Calabar, Cross River State, and Oron in Akwa Ibom State.

Among those who narrowly escaped the attack were the Public Relations Officer of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command, Timfon John, and a former Attorney-General of Cross River State, Eyo Ekpo.

In a bid to evade the attackers, the ferry’s captain was said to have disabled one of the vessel’s two engines. However, the kidnappers eventually overpowered the passengers and abducted 17 of them.

This incident marks the second major abduction on the Calabar–Oron route this year, following a similar attack in April in which 20 passengers were kidnapped.

Police sources who confirmed the release of the victims late Tuesday described the development as “a coordinated process.”

“They came out before close of business yesterday, and protocol was followed with medicals first before other things,” a senior police official told our correspondent.

As of press time, it remains unclear whether the victims were rescued through a security operation or released following the payment of ransom.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbor, were unsuccessful as calls to her phone lines went unanswered.