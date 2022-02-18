17 passengers die during tanker explosion on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

No fewer than 17 passengers were said to have been burnt to death when a tanker landen with Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) exploded on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

As learnt, of the 17 passengers that were reported to have died after the tanker exploded, only three could be identified and they were an adult male and female, as well as a child.

It was gathered that the accident occurred on Friday when a Mazda bus and the fuel tanker collided resulting in the truck exploding at Ishara bridge end of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, in Ogun State.

Confirming the accident, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) for Ogun, Ahmed Umar, explained that the accident occurred at about 5:00 am.

Umar, during an interview with newsmen in Abeokuta, the state capital, stressed that the casualties figure could not be ascertained, since they did not assess the vehicles before the accident.

The FRSC boss added that the accident was caused by route violation and dangerous driving which resulted in collision that caused the explosion on the road.

According to him, the crash that claimed the passengers lives was an avoidable one if cautions were put in place and traffic rules and regulations were obeyed.

He stated that the command could not determine which of the vehicles was at fault, adding while the bus left Lagos, the tanker was coming from Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Umar said that the two vehicles involved were a Mazda bus marked ZT 28 KLD and a tanker whose vehicle make and number plate could not be determined.

While noting that the vehicles were partially obstructing the service lane, he stated that the Nigeria Police, Isara have been informed and the FOS Morgue, Isara for collection of the bodies.

Umar commiserated with the family of the crash victims and enjoined them to contact FRSC Ogere for more information about the crash.

