17 miners, bandits die during clashes in Kaduna

17 people have lost their lives in a violent confrontation between illegal miners and armed bandits following a dispute over gold mining activities, sparking fresh concerns about the fragile peace in Kaduna.

The bloody clash, which pitted desperate miners against criminal gangs, has reignited fears that hard-won stability in parts of the state could unravel if urgent action is not taken.

Residents reported that the renewed violence has shattered months of calm once enjoyed after a peace accord was struck with bandits last year.

According to a security report prepared for the United Nations and seen by AFP, the incident occurred in the Birnin Gwari district of Kaduna State.

The trouble reportedly began when a notorious bandit leader stormed a mining site and allegedly demanded gold from the miners at gunpoint.

“The miners resisted the extortion attempt and killed the bandit leader, which triggered a deadly reprisal,” the report stated. In retaliation, the bandits launched a brutal counterattack on the site, killing seven miners.

Later that same day, the assailants attacked the nearby Layin Danauta village, killing nine more people, injuring 13 others, kidnapping several residents, and destroying property.

A resident, Muhammad Kabir, said the community had been thrown into panic following the attacks. “We were beginning to feel safe again after the peace deal, but this latest violence is terrifying. It feels like everything is about to fall apart again,” he said.

Birnin Gwari, known for its mineral wealth and agriculture, had experienced relative peace after the Kaduna State government brokered a truce between local communities and bandit groups in November last year.

However, since 2021, the area has also seen the presence of Al-Qaeda-linked Ansaru militants who formed alliances with local bandits and imposed a harsh interpretation of Islamic law.

Security sources note that bandits, who are primarily motivated by financial gain rather than ideology, have increasingly turned to illegal mining as a source of revenue after kidnapping and extortion profits dwindled under the peace agreement.

The UN report cautioned that the latest clashes could threaten the fragile peace deal and potentially “lead to further degeneration of stability in the region.”

Authorities are yet to comment on the incident, but local observers warn that unless illegal mining and banditry are urgently addressed, Kaduna’s cycle of violence may once again spiral out of control.