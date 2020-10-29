17 die, dozens injure during bandits attack on Katsina community

At least 17 persons were said to have been killed and dozens of others sustained gunshot wounds when armed Bandits attacked Diskuru village in Dandume and Faskari Local Government Areas of Katsina State.

As gathered, the attacks were said to have been carried out by different bandit groups and were believed to be reprisal attacks launched by the attackers on both councils in the state.

Confirming the attack, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Isah Gambo, in an interview with newsmen on Thursday, stated that over 17 persons including bandits died during the attacks in the two councils.

Gambo further stated that 12 persons were killed in Diskuru village while five persons lost their lives in Faskari Local Government Area.

The police spokesman explained that the five killed in Faskari include four members of the vigilante group were killed along with one of the sister security agents.

He noted that the Air Force officers arrived with their aircraft after the attackers had fleed and that the military officers attacked the fleeing bandits from the air where many of the perpetrators were equally killed.

According to him, as at now, Gambo revealed that security personnel is still combing the forest with a view to recovering the corpses of the Bandits that were killed by the Air Force.